Price of RON97 up 16 sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 16 sen for the week beginning March 3 to 9, while the prices of diesel and RON95 petrol remain unchanged.

Ministry of Finance in a statement here today said the price of RON97 will increase from RM3.29 per litre to RM3.45 per litre, while the retail prices of RON95 and diesel remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

“The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. - Bernama