Price of standard chicken in KL to be cheaper soon: FT Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Standard chicken will soon be sold at RM8 per kilogramme (kg) in Kuala Lumpur from RM8.90 per kg currently, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said the price level could be implemented after the ministry (KWP) through Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) gave rental reduction on business premises owned by the local authority.

“We will reduce the price of chicken in Kuala Lumpur from RM8.90 per kg currently to RM8 per kg by giving flexible lease on DBKL business premises.

“If lowering the rent is still not sufficient, we will give free (rental) on these premises to allow them to lower the price of chicken and other items,“ he told reporters after launching KWP Sihat dan Hebat programme here today.

Shahidan said the price of standard chicken in Putrajaya would also be reduced to below RM8 per kg in the next two weeks, compared to RM8.50 currently.

Last July 21, Shahidan announced that from Aug 1, chicken prices in Putrajaya will be set at RM8.50 per kg, much lower than the retail ceiling price of RM9.40 per kg. - Bernama