Prices of 12 types of goods showing downward trend

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) found that the prices of 12 types of goods sold during the implementation of the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) have shown a downward trend, so far.

KPDNHEP Enforcement Division deputy director (Prevention) Aris Mamat said the decrease was due to the increasing supply of the daily necessities in the market apart from the cheaper supply prices received by retailers.

“Previously, some raw materials such as chicken were sold at a relatively high price, but now, we find that the price has started to drop to RM7.90 per kg even though we have set the price of chicken at RM9.30 per kg under the SHMKM.

“We also found that the prices of some other goods such as cabbage and long beans have dropped between 15 and 30 per cent,“ he told reporters after visiting Pasar Siti Khadijah here today.

He said most traders fully complied with the price set under the SHMKM.

Aris said a total of 11,474 premises including 286 wholesale premises and 11,188 retail premises were inspected from Dec 7 to yesterday.

He said that during the same period, the ministry issued 28 compounds amounting to RM7,900 against traders who violated SHMKM rules.

“Among the offences were failing to use special price tags (19), no price tag (one) and selling above the maximum price (eight),“ he said. — Bernama