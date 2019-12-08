Prices of daily necessities still under control: Ministry

KUALA TERENGGANU: There is a slight increase in the prices of wet items and vegetables due to the moonson season and floods in Terengganu but it is still under control.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Terengganu director Shaharuddin Mohd Kia said the ministry had been conducting regular monitoring of goods such as fish, poultry, meat and fruits to prevent unscrupulous traders from taking advantage of the situation.

“During this monsoon season we have monitored the prices of 35 types of fish and 35 varieties of vegetables as well as 22 types of dry goods including onions and potatoes.

“We found that only a few items had a price increase such as tongkol (skipjack tuna), kerisi (threadfin bream) and selayang (round scad) while vegetables with significant price increase were tomatoes, imported cabbage and water spinach,” he said.

Shaharuddin said the increase in prices was due to transportation costs as traders had to obtain supplies from Johor, Perak and Thailand. - Bernama