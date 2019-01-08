Prices of goods unlikely to go down

PETALING JAYA: Economist Datuk Chua Tia Guan says the prices of goods would go up when fuel prices soar but unlikely to come down when the fuel prices drop.

Ideally, the prices of goods should come down, when the lowering of business cost provides room for a price reduction, to generate greater economic activities.

But Chua opined that given the current situation when most traders lament that the going is tough, most of them would use the saving from lower fuel cost to offset the increases in other cost elements.

“Traders will assess the overall situation. Maybe they enjoyed better profits in the past but less now with most expenses going up. The reduction in fuel will help them plug the shortfall in profit resulting from an increase in overheads. As such they are not very willing to reduce the prices of goods.”

Speaking to China Press in an interview, Chua said it is only natural that traders want to maximise their profits, i.e. highest returns from their investment, unless they are dealing in price-controlled items, for which the prices are fixed/capped by the government.

However, Chua said changes in the supply-demand equation may force traders to cut prices to attract customers.

Under such circumstances, traders are willing to sacrifice profit in return for keeping their customers and maintaining sale volume, he said.

Last Saturday, the weekly fuel float kicked off with the prices of both RON95 and RON97 petrol coming down by 27 sen a litre while the price of diesel was reduced by 14 sen a litre.

Pan-Malaysia Lorry Owners Association president Anthony Tan said the relatively small reduction in diesel price could only help ease the pressure on lorry owners due to rising overheads such as dearer tyres, spare parts and higher wages for workers.

He said the drop in diesel price would help operators to a certain extend but ruled out any downward revision in freight charges in the near term.

“Lorry owners will revise the charges only if the price of diesel is reduced significantly. A small reduction in diesel price does not help much ... only allows us to breathe easier,“ he lamented.