Prices of petrol, diesel remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, and diesel will remain unchanged for the period from Jan 12 to 18.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said RON97 remains at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05) and diesel (RM2.15).

“To protect consumers from the effects of a rise in global oil prices, the government has maintained RON95 petrol at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the retail prices of the two products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The statement said the weekly retail prices were set based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added. - Bernama