Prices of petrol, diesel remain unchanged till Oct 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON 97 petrol, RON 95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the Oct 5 to 11 period.

The Finance Ministry (MOF) in a statement today said the price is based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products in accordance with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it added.

MOF said the government will continue to monitor the global crude oil price trend and take necessary measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. -Bernama