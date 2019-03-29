Prices of RON95 & diesel remain while RON97 increases 2 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price for RON97 petrol for the period March 30 until April 5 will rise two sen per litre from RM2.61 to RM2.63 per litre.

The Finance Minister said in a statement today that the retail price for RON95 petrol and diesel remains at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre.

Without government subsidy, the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the period concerned should be RM2.33 per litre and RM2.36 per litre.

“This is in line with the decision of the government to stabilise retail prices for petroleum products and reducing the cost of living for the people,” the ministry said. — Bernama