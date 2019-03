KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel for the week of March 2 to 8 will remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, according to the Finance Ministry.

It said in a statement today that the retail price of RON97 petrol for the same period will be five sen higher, at RM2.43 per litre.

Based on the calculation under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel for the period should be RM2.13 and RM2.38 per litre, respectively, it said.

“The lower retail price of RON95 petrol is in keeping with the commitment of the Pakatan Harapan government to reduce the cost of living of the people,” the statement said. — Bernama