Prices of RON95, RON97 petrol drop five sen, diesel drops 12 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will be five sen per litre lower, at RM1.25 and RM1.55, respectively, effective midnight today until April 17.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said the price of diesel will also be lower, by 12 sen per litre, at RM1.46.

“The decline in the retail price of petroleum products is due to the continued decline in global crude oil prices following the global economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak,” it said.

It also said that the government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people. - Bernama