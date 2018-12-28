Priest pleads not guilty to sexual connection by object

BUTTERWORTH: A priest pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge with having sexual connection by an object with a woman.

The 59-year-old priest was alleged to have inserted his finger into the woman’s private part without her consent at a house in Jalan Laguna, Perai near here at 2 pm last Dec 1.

He was charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to 30 years and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof allowed the priest, represented by lawyer Mohd Izad Buqhary Mohd Kamri, bail of RM15,000 in one surety and fixed Jan 29 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusof prosecuted. — Bernama