PETALING JAYA: The Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2020 announced under the government’s economic stimulus package has been a huge help to many whose livelihoods have been impacted by the movement control order (MCO).

Faris Salleh, a self-employed businessman, used the money he received to pay for his family’s expenses.

“I had to close my roadside business because of the MCO,” he said. “I needed money to pay our monthly bills including our house rent which is RM1,200 a month and buy food for my family. I needed about RM2,200 a month and the aid came at just the right time.”

Thanks to regular customers of his food business, Faris managed to meet his monthly commitments by delivering food items to their homes. He used most of the Prihatin money to buy groceries.

S. Shanmugam, who works as a driver, saw his income drop drastically after he no longer received any “overtime” from his employers. “I relied on the overtime money to meet my family’s monthly expenses.”

The Prihatin assistance was used to pay his house rent. “My family had to rent a house as my wife has a knee problem and can’t walk upstairs or for a long distance.

“I am also the only bread winner. My daughter is still in college. Although my son is employed, he just started work and is based in Sabah. His salary is just enough to meet his monthly needs.”

Shanmugam is thankful for the government aid which helped ease his financial burden.

J. Shanker, whose take-home pay of RM2,400 a month was not affected by the MCO, said his wages as a supervisor was enough to meet his monthly needs, hence the government aid he received was used to help his widowed sister and her three children.

“She works as a cleaner. And when the MCO was enforced, she was only paid a basic salary, which wasn’t enough to sustain her family. I gave the entire government aid to her.”

Since the MCO was enforced, lorry driver Asmadi Hanif has been out of work.

His take-home pay was about RM3,000, including overtime. It was sufficient to maintain his family of six, but he fears his company might shut down.

“The company owner told us if there was no business, he might not be able to pay our full salary. But he promised to make up for the loss after business picks up.

“We (drivers) agreed to his proposal but it left me in a difficult position. So, the Bantuan Prihatin was more than welcome. It did not make up for the entire loss of income but it helped to make ends meet.”

