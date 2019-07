KUANTAN: A 39-year-old female school teacher who borrowed money from a loan shark two years ago found printed material bearing her picture accompanied by humiliating words, displayed in an area near her school yesterday.

According to Pahang police head of commercial crimes Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof, the teacher at a government primary school had borrowed RM10,000 from the loan shark in Dec 2017, and had signed a blank agreement in the process.

In her report lodged yesterday at the Jaya Gading police station, the teacher had stated that she had been disturbed since April this year by the loan shark who had contacted her at school and at home, one month after she had cancelled her ATM card which she had given to the loan shark in January last year for the purposes of making repayments towards the loan she had taken.

Mohd Wazir told reporters the teacher made the cancellation after repaying RM18,000.

She also claimed that she had only received RM8,600 from the RM10,000 borrowed because the balance had been retained for legal and processing fees, and she had been required to make monthly repayments of RM1,200 for a period of 38 months.

Investigations are underway in connection with section 420 of the Penal Code for the offence of cheating. — Bernama