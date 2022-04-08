Primary students to attend school without rotation starting April 17: Radzi Jidin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education has announced that all primary school students are allowed to attend school for face-to-face learning without rotation beginning April 17 for Group A states and April 18 for Group B states.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the decision was made after looking at the process of the face-to-face sessions with rotation for primary schools since March 21 and the face-to-face school sessions without rotation for secondary schools since Monday.

He said this via a video uploaded on his Facebook page today.

Group A includes Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu and other states fall under Group B.

Previously the ministry has set that Year Three, Four and Five students were required to attend school on a rotational basis, especially for schools with over 600 students, while schools with a number of students below 600 people, all daily primary schools and private schools were required to attend classes without rotation.

Radzi also advised students and teachers to comply with standard operating procedures set even though the country has entered the transition to endemic phase.

He also called on parents to continue reminding their children that SOP adherence is a priority. — Bernama