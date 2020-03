SOME of Malaysia’s best known soloists or duos will also be dazzling the crowd at the Musicians for Musicians Benefit concert 2020.

Among them is Frankie Tan, a soloist who specialises in folk, soft rock and ballads.

Tan was one of the first pub musicians in the early ‘70s.

He spent three years singing in America in the early ‘80s and was a winner in the first “Top of the Pubs” competition in 1988.

Another performer is Datuk Leonard Tan, who is a singer, impressionist and comedian.

Leonard has performed in Canada, London, Hong Kong, Brunei, Singapore and throughout Malaysia with his impressions of famous personalities such as Elvis Presley, P. Ramlee, Louis Armstrong and Michael Jackson.

His shows are a blend of music and comedy and while funny, his great voice captures the spirit of these singers.

Also featured at the concert will be Bala, who is an energetic solo entertainer who has been rocking at venues nationwide and abroad for the past 20 years.

He plays covers of rock classics ranging from Led Zeppelin to Eric Clapton.

Another act to look forward to at the event is husband and wife duo Zack and Lyia.

Zack has been playing in the pub scene since the mid ‘70s and was later joined by Lyia, who is an international award winning singer and songwriter.

She joined Zack in the ‘90s and after a year performing together, the duo married and they now have a child.

The pair continues to rock with Zack’s guitar and Lyia’s powerful vocals.

Albert Sirimal will also be giving his best at the concert. He started playing in 1985 as a soloist in many of the clubs in Kuala Lumpur and made a name for himself in the local music circuit.

Albert is a one-man band and can play any style of music, from country, jazz and blues to funk and ballads.

Fans of singer, songwriter and musician Gerard Singh will be pleased to know that he will be performing at the concert.

In 1996, Gerard was an active member of the popular band Stainless Steel.

He has had a successful solo career and his 2014 single Crazy hit number 40 on the US Billboards, the first Malaysian artist to achieve such a feat.