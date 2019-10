ARAU: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, yesterday night conferred the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Special Chancellor Sustainable Award on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

The ceremony took place at Istana Arau just before the start of the State Banquet held in conjunction with the State Ruler’s 76th birthday celebration yesterday.

Gracing the occasion were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and wife, Datin Seri Nor Aswana Omar.

Earlier yesterday, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin had presented State awards and medals to 19 recipients in conjunction with his birthday, also at Istana Arau. — Bernama