Prime Minister’s Dept: Viral news of PM declaring Wednesday holiday is fake

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department has stated that a screenshot of news purportedly showing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declaring this Wednesday as a holiday to celebrate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Academy Awards (Oscars) win is fake.

The department clarified in a Facebook post that the information provided in a screenshot titled ‘PM Anwar declares public holiday on Wednesday: ‘This is the pride of a nation!’ was false.

“The public is urged to not spread or share unverified or fake news.

“If unsure, don’t share,” the post read. - Bernama