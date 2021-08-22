Prime Minister’s inaugural speech at 5.30pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be delivering his inaugural speech as Prime Minister at 5.30pm after taking his oath of office at Istana Negara yesterday.

“Follow my speech at 5.30pm today,” he said in his official Facebook page today.

The special address will be carried live over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama TV, TV3, Astro Awani and TV AlHijrah.

The Bera MP was appointed as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned on Aug 16 after losing the majority support of Members of Parliament. — Bernama