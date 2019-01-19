Prime Minister to undertake working visit to Austria

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be undertaking a working visit to Austria from Jan 20 to 22, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra said the Prime Minister will be accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

“The working visit to Austria will provide an opportunity for the prime minister to discuss and exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. It is also a platform for Malaysia to showcase its agenda for reform and highlight its experience in combating corruption to the international community,“ Wisma Putra added.

The statement said, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to deliver a talk at the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) on Jan 21 and the keynote address at the 10th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) on Jan 22, at the Vienna International Centre.

Among the issues that will be highlighted in the keynote speech is on how Malaysia addresses corruption in the country, the government’s anti-corruption initiatives and its efforts to improve governance.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz and the President of the republic Alexander Van der Bellen to discuss ways to further strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Austria.

The prime minister’s programme will also include meeting prominent Austrian investors and businessmen to explore avenues to boost bilateral trade and investments as well as meeting the Malaysian diaspora in Vienna.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Marzuki Yahya, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will accompany Dr Mahathir during the visit. — Bernama