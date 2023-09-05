Prime Minister touched by biopic Anwar: The Untold Story

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was clearly touched after watching “Anwar: The Untold Story”, a biopic that showcases his arduous political journey.

He said that although the overall dialog and storyline was not 100 per cent accurate, the issues depicted in the film were based on true incidents.

“I find it hard to comment as there are episodes that I’ve tried hard to forget because of the hurt and sadness. Azizah has gone through a lot, as have my children and friends,” he shared during a media conference after watching the film’s premiere at Dadi Cinema, Pavillion here yesterday.

His wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the film’s director Viva Westi and the lead actor, Farid Kamil Zahari, who portrayed the prime minister, were among those who attended.

Anwar also praised the film, directed by the Indonesian director, as being smart and good as he was able to condense most of his 23-year political odyssey into 90 minutes.

“Trying to fit what went on for 23 years into a feature film obviously isn’t easy, plus the cinematography is also excellent,” he said, adding that he was pleased with Farid Kamil’s portrayal of him.

Anwar also hoped that he would have a chance to listen to ‘Menjaga Cintamu’ by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin, a song featured in film’s soundtrack as the audience were unable to listen to it during the showing due to technical issues.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah expressed her appreciation and hope that the film would address the negative perceptions cast upon Anwar all this while.

The film, set in period between 1993 and 1998, tells the story of Anwar during his tenure as deputy prime minister and finance minister, as well as his fight against corruption.

“Anwar: The Untold Story”, which cost RM10 million, will be shown at cinemas across the country from May 18. - Bernama