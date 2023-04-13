Prime suspect involved in a Port Dickson murder arrested in Kelantan

SEREMBAN: Police have detained a prime suspect who is believed to have caused the death of a man in Medan Selera Cina, Pekan Lukut, Port Dickson on March 1.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the suspect was detained in Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan at 1.15 pm yesterday.

“The suspect was brought back to the Port Dickson police headquarters with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operation Force Unit,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Aidi Sham said the 38-year-old suspect would be remanded for seven days starting today and investigation papers would be completed for prosecution.

The media had earlier reported that a man was found dead with stab wounds at the Medan Selera Cina Lukut at 7.35pm on March 1.

A port-mortem conducted by the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital’s Forensic Department in Seremban, confirmed that the victim was stabbed in the neck with a sharp o - Bernama