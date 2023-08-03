Prince Court Medical Centre celebrates International Women’s Day 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Prince Court Medical Centre celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 in collaboration with 30% Club Malaysia by hosting a series of talks presented by distinguished speakers and leading specialists.

This year’s theme, #EmbraceEquity is a call to action to work towards a world where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of gender.

The event featured an address by Cindy Choe, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Court Medical Centre, followed by Datuk Ami Moris, Advisor, Business & Sustainability of Maybank and Chair of 30% Club Malaysia.

“At Prince Court Medical Centre, we are committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare. That’s why we are proud to partner with the 30% Club, a global organization that promotes gender diversity in leadership positions.

“I am pleased to share that we have made significant progress in promoting gender diversity in our own leadership and workforce. Currently, over 70% of our senior leadership positions are held by women, and almost 40% of our consultants are female. We understand the importance of gender diversity in healthcare leadership, and we are proud to have made strides in this area. But our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion goes beyond gender diversity. We recognize the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem that nurtures diversity and promotes inclusion in all its forms.

“We are dedicated to providing our employees with ongoing education and training opportunities that promote cultural competence and understanding, and we strive to create a work environment where all individuals feel valued and respected,” said Cindy Choe, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Court Medical Centre.

Advisor, Business & Sustainability of Maybank and Chair of 30% Club Malaysia Datuk Ami Moris said, “DEI is about building inclusive and equitable organisations by unleashing the powers of diversity. This culture involves strategic, structured, and systematic thinking and unpacking. It starts by discovering your contextual data about where you are at in relation to the values you say you believe in and want to lead with. Leaders must be fully accountable and immersively invested in the process.”

The Malaysian Chapter of the 30% Club was launched in May 2015 with the aim of improving diversity on the Malaysian corporate boards and senior management. Through its activities, 30% Club Malaysia aims to activate the Chairs and CEOs to be visible in adopting diversity, equity and inclusion best practices in their organisations as well as engage wider stakeholders with market influence. To increase women’s participation in boards, the 30% Club Malaysia works alongside regulators and builds an ecosystem of corporations to accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion, driving sustainable corporate growth.