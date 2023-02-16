Prince Court Medical Centre provides essential supplies to aid Turkiye-Syria quake victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquake

recently, Prince Court Medical Centre answered the call for aid by the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and donated essential items in the form of basic medical supplies, food supplies and blankets.

Cindy Choe, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Court Medical Centre presented the donation of essential items to Osman Aktas, Second Secretary of Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Malaysia and Omer Altun, Director of Yunus Emre Institute at the Turkish Embassy on Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening.

The donation is part of ongoing efforts by Prince Court who will continue to support the victims by providing additional supplies including blankets and essential medical supplies required in the coming weeks.

“We are deeply distressed to hear about the immense tragedy and tragic loss of lives of the Turkish people, and all those affected by this devastating event. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences, sympathy, and support to those who have lost loved ones. We share their grief during this difficult period, and we sincerely hope that they will be able to overcome this tragedy and rebuild their lives again,” said Cindy Choe.

