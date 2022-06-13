‘Prior approval a must for home renovations’

PETALING JAYA: Local Councils have unanimously agreed that all homeowners must have their home renovation plans approved before construction work is carried out. This serves to ensure that all building guidelines and safety requirements are met.

Their comments follow a recent social media post on an illegal home renovation in Taman Surian Mantin, Negri Sembilan, that went viral.

Homeowner Abdul Halim Hassan alleged a neighbour carrying out unauthorised home renovations had caused damage to his home.

“On March 29, my wife was shocked to find pieces of bricks on our porch. Our motorcycle side mirrors were also damaged by falling bricks. We were lucky not to have been in the area where the bricks fell. Usually, my children would play there in the afternoon.”

With debris, cement dust, nails, and screws from the renovation work scattered on his front yard, his car tyres had also been punctured as a result.

The renovation work has also allegedly caused leaks and cracks to appear in certain parts of Abdul Halim’s home.

“I have filed complaints with the Seremban City Council when the renovation work first started in 2019.”

According to Abdul Halim, the council has issued three stop-work orders to the homeowner.

However, he allegedly removed the barricade tape put up by the council and resumed the renovation.

Seremban Mayor Datuk Masri Razali said the council views unauthorised renovations as a serious infraction.

“Prior approval from the local council must be obtained, especially to maintain security and avoid disruption of public order which can trigger racial sensitivities,” he said.

Checks with Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council revealed similar incidents of illegal renovations in those areas.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said all local councils will have guidelines on building renovations.

“There are several factors to look out for, such as whether it is a strata title property or one that’s individually owned.”

He said strata title homeowners only owned the square footage of their unit and not more than that. Yet, he has investigated cases of strata-titled homeowners making illegal renovations such as combining two units on the same floor or having units above one another turned into a single unit.

“Some other daring renovations involved the removal of the main beam of an apartment complex, which poses a danger to other residents. All corridors, gardens and empty spaces belong to all the strata title holders. Even if the unit is on the ground floor, nobody has a right to make renovations outside of their unit, or even reserve a car park with a chair or other object,” he said.

Meanwhile, an Ampang Jaya Municipal Council spokesman said just like any other local council, it too has its set of guidelines for home renovations.

“All homeowners are advised to adhere to the guidelines and get their renovation plans approved. This is for their safety and that of other homeowners in the same vicinity.”