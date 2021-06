PETALING JAYA: The government should be more coherent and efficient in getting Covid-19 vaccines into people’s arms, instead of thinking of different ways to execute the rollout on a daily basis, said former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz(pix).

“Please do not, on a daily basis, think of different and diverse groups to vaccinate. Do have a total picture of the profile of sectors of society to be vaccinated,” she said.

“Plan at one go the vaccination approaches for each identified sector/group within society, gathering them in an orderly basis wherever they are, or sending mobile vaccination facilities to them,” said the former International Trade and Industry minister.

She said all this should be done at the grassroots level to prevent movement of people and groups such as school teachers and their support staff, residents of old folk homes and similar facilities.

Factory workers should also be prioritised so that factories can continue to operate to fulfil market demand, with onus placed on managements to ensure every employee is vaccinated and provided with all safety precautions, Rafidah added.

She also criticised the policy of announcing lockdowns “at the last hour”, especially when there is an earlier fixed end date.

“Many, especially small and medium enterprises, own account workers (self-employed) and businesses in general would have made plans to make new investments, begin operations as per standard operating procedures, or hire anew. All these decisions have positive spin-offs on society and the economy,” said Rafidah, who headed the ministry for 21 years until 2008.

With Covid infection rates fluctuating on a daily basis, she said: “Do we do the Mexican shuffle in determining lockdowns?

“Please do have meaningful analyses and measures that are logical. Also, it is clear that micro enterprises and entrepreneurs such as those operating various stalls have been very hardpressed to earn their daily keep. We need to give them the means to fish, not dish out fish now and then in the form of cash handouts. They need to be sustained over a longer term.”

Rafidah proposed that the government set aside proper areas for them to operate their businesses according to SOP.

“It is very important that incoherent policy measures and endless politicking do not kill the nation more than Covid-19.

“The National Recovery Plan is not about recovery from Covid. It should be about parallel planning on how to ensure that society and the economy can begin to function in an effective manner, with common sense and logical timelines,” she added.

“Statesmen do not think of the next elections but of the next generation,” she said.