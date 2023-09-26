Prioritise improvement of N.Sembilan’s infrastructure, agricultural sector under Budget 2024

SEREMBAN: The Federal Government should give priority to, among others, the improvement of the agricultural sector and infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan when tabling Budget 2024 next month, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said the state government had written, in detail, regarding the matter to the Ministry of Finance when Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim visited the state recently.

“Infrastructure, agriculture and road (works) are among the priorities. The state government gets allocations annually, that’s the norm but there are no critical requirements so far,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the development needs of all districts in the state had also been included in the action plan and submitted to the Federal Government.

He said, however, it’s up to the Finance Ministry to make the best justification on the list that has been given.

“For Negeri Sembilan, there are many issues (needs), especially regarding development and infrastructure. This matter is stated in the action plan and has been submitted to the Finance Minster (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrhaim) for consideration under Budget 2024, (as) it covers rural areas and districts,” he said.

In another development, Jalaluddin said the state government is still looking at several areas for the construction of a rice factory in the state, either in Jelebu, Kuala Pilah or Gemas.

He said the state government aims to have the factory built in 2025.

Jalaluddin said there is a need to build the factory as a long-term measure to ensure food security for the people in the state. -Bernama