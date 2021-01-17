Prioritise OSH aspects to curb Covid-19 - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) at the workplace with priority given to matters related to occupational safety and health (OSH) aspects may be needed to curb the spread of the virus, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. (pix)

In a statement today, the Alliance for Safe Community chairman said additional warning bells have already been sounded, especially about living, working and dining in closed surroundings that lack proper ventilation or in air-conditioned offices and restaurants.

“Employers should seek the assistance of OSH professionals who are in the best position to coordinate with other leading agencies - local and international - to provide relevant, timely and key information. They can also advise on such issues as occupancy density, indoor airflow and aerosol sprays,“ he said.

Lee said it is important to have a workplace where the air quality is not compromised due to chemical and biological contaminants.

He said when workers return to their offices after a long spell due to the movement control order, the air conditioning systems in their place of work may not have been well maintained, and merely recirculating. The air has its attendant risks.

“ So, it is important to ensure that the air-conditioners are conditioned to maintain indoor air temperature and humidity at healthy and comfortable levels. Additionally, it is important to ensure proper ventilation,” he said.

He said it may be necessary to occasionally open windows to allow fresh air to circulate inside. -Bernama