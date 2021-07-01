Prioritise vaccination for factories and industries in Selangor: Bangi MP

PETALING JAYA: There is an urgent need for the Pikas and the Selvax Industry programmes in Selangor to run concurrently so that the vaccination of workers at factories and construction sites can be ramped up to reduce the number of transmissions in the Klang Valley, Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming said today.

Pikas is the federal level public-private partnership Covid-19 industry immunisation programme while Selvax is the Selangor state government’s vaccine programme.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Selangor yesterday reached 2836 cases out of a total of 6276 cases nationwide or 45% of total cases.

“It is likely that the number of cases will remain high in Selangor for another few weeks for a variety of reasons including the possible spread of the more infectious Delta variant, and the continued infection of workers via their hostel or dormitory accommodations,” Ong said in a statement.

“We can only reach the magical figure of below 4,000 Covid-9 cases nationally that will allow the Phase 2 opening of the economy under the National Recovery Plan (NRP), when the number of cases in the Klang Valley is reduced. By saving Selangor, we can save the entire country.”

Under the Selvax programme for industries in Selangor, approximately two million doses have been set aside for one million workers for industries in the state, covering manufacturing, construction, retail, and others.

The manufacturing and construction sectors should be given priority because of the high percentage of foreign workers, many of whom are living in very cramped living quarters. The industrial and construction zones which have recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in the past twp months should be prioritized, for example those in Hulu Langat, Petaling and Klang districts.

“These vaccination programs should take place in the industrial zones or nearby, to minimise travelling for the workers since there is some fear that undocumented workers may be targeted by the immigration authorities, and the risk is higher when they venture farther from their workplaces and accommodation quarters,” Ong said.

Due to the high number of workers in the manufacturing and construction sectors in Selangor, the Pikas programme under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) which is focused on vaccinating workers in the manufacturing sector should run concurrently with the Selvax industry vaccination programme. He pointed out.

“To date, two sites in Selangor have been identified as Pikas sites namely the Setia Alam Convention Center and the Shah Alam Convention Center. The number of Pikassites in Selangor should be increased and should be located at the industrial and construction zones or nearby,” he said.

“The Pikas programme charges approximately RM90 (to cover the administration fee for two doses, vaccines are provided free by the federal government) while under the Selvax industry programme, two doses will cost RM350.

“Therefore, MITI should ideally focus the Pikas programme on the SMEs that are less able to fork out as much compared to the large MNCs. I strongly recommend for MITI and STFC (with Selangkah and POIS) to sit down together to discuss the strategy for the industry vaccination programme in Selangor moving forward, especially since a larger number of vaccines will become available in July and in August.

“As the former Deputy Minister of MITI and a current member of the POIS committee, I stand ready to facilitate this discussion between MITI and the relevant government agencies and politicians in Selangor.”

Ong said only with a unified effort between the federal and state governments, starting in Selangor, can we start to make a noticeable dent in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley and by extension, the whole country.

Let us put aside politics to focus on the physical and economic well-being of our people, he added.