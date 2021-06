PETALING JAYA: A proposal to give preference to bumiputra graduates in the Health Ministry’s recruitment process has drawn criticism from various quarters.

Individuals and interest groups have told the government that racial and religious considerations should be kept out of the medical field.

They were responding to a request by the Malaysian Medical and Public Health Association and the Malaysian Muslim Doctors Association for bumiputra medical graduates to be given preference when the ministry conducts its recruitment process.

Political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said the two organisations should have strong reasons to want the ministry to prioritise this specific community.

“This is a very surprising request coming from an Islamic body that is supposed to (champion) justice for all,” he said.

“To lower the rate of unemployment, there should be other solid criteria that need to be taken into consideration, and this request is not fair to other racial groups,” he added.

Malaysian Advancement Party national Youth chief Dr V. Tamil Maran said a doctor looks at his patient with compassion and concern for human wellness.

“Nothing else, including race and religion, should matter,” he said in a statement.

“We believe that graduates in the medical sector have such qualities and strive to be the best they can to guarantee that human life to the best of their abilities without regard for ethnicity.”

He questioned how such organisations claiming to represent doctors could make such a demand without moral or ethical basis to give preference to a specific community when absorbing medical graduates.

“This is especially so when the Health Ministry has a duty to ensure that those eligible are qualified and able to serve the public without being prejudiced,” he said.

Last Saturday, the Malaysia Medical Association (MMA) said it was against the request.

Its president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said the suggestion is discriminatory in nature and an insult to the efforts and services of all Malaysian doctors serving the people, particularly during the

Covid-19 pandemic.

“We reject the notion that racial and religious prejudices should be used to influence the selection of certain contract officers for appointment to permanent service,” he said in a statement.

“As medical professionals, we require the smartest and brightest individuals to serve the rakyat.

“Such abilities can be found among people of all races, religions, creed, ethnicity and gender.”

To avoid accusations of discrimination, he suggested that the Health Ministry make the evaluation criteria for all contract doctors transparent.

He added that all doctors are taught to treat all patients the same, regardless of colour, religion, faith, ethnicity, or socioeconomic position.

“Likewise, we want the Health Ministry to treat its employees in the same manner,” Subramaniam added.