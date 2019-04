GEORGE TOWN: A prison bus that was ferrying 30 detainees, including 24 Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officers, broke down on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on its way to the court complex, here today.

The engine then caught fire but it was promptly put out by the driver.

The detainees were being taken to court to be remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into a major corruption case filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

A total of 24 RTD officers and six civilians including three women were detained to facilitate MACC’s investigation into bribery cases in which RTD personnel were believed to have received monthly payments between RM10,000 and RM32,000.

The payments were said to be an inducement not to take action against lorry drivers who committed road offences, especially those who had overloaded their vehicles during trips in the northern region.

Sources from the MACC later revealed that more RTD officers would be picked up for questioning. It is believed that up to 75 officers were involved in the bribery cases.