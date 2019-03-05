Prison inmate pleads guilty to using RM285,000 proceeds from money laundering

SHAH ALAM: A senior citizen who is currently serving a five years’ jail sentence for cheating was charged at the sessions court here today with two counts of using proceeds amounting to RM285,000 from money laundering, four years ago.

Shee Fook, 71, who is now serving his sentence at Kajang Prison, was brought to court clad in a green prison uniform and pleaded guilty to both charges read out to him before judge Zaimey Yang Ghazali.

The court, however, fixed March 14 for sentencing to allow the prosecution to prepare the facts of the case.

The accused allegedly used RM35,000 of the proceeds from money laundering from his savings account, at CIMB Bank Malaysia Bhd branch in Taman Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan, Serdang, near here on Feb 17, 2015.

The man was also charged with using RM250,000 of the proceeds from money laundering from his savings account, at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd branch Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur between Feb 13, 2015 and Feb 16, 2015.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same Act.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Atiqah Liyana Shahrir while the accused was not represented. — Bernama