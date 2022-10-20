Prison inmates not allowed to issue statements on GE15, including Najib

MALACCA: Prison inmates are not allowed to issue any statement for the purpose of campaigning in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Prisons Department senior director (Prison Policy) Supri Hashim.

He said the ban covered all inmates, including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“No statements can be issued by prison inmates,” he said when met by the media after the opening of an exhibition, “Menjangkau Abad Dinding Penjara”, by the State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin here today.

He said even letters or documents from inmates to their families would be screened by the department first before they were sent out.

“The Prisons Department has nothing to do with politics and we discharge our responsibilities regardless of the ruling government,“ he added. - Bernama