Prison visit by family members allowed on Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: Prison inmates, especially the Hindus, are allowed visit from family members this Oct 26 and 27 in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration which falls this Monday.

The Prisons Department, in a statement today, said the dates for the visit apply to all institutions under the department, including the rehabilitation centres, special detention centres and the Henry Gurney School.

It said the prisoners, besides meeting their family members face to face, would also be allowed to do so online from Oct 29 until 31.

However, family members opting to meet face-to-face would have to meet certain conditions, including doing the RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test and not showing symptoms when arriving at the institution.

The visiting hour for the face-to-face meeting is from 8.15 am to 4.15 am, with a prison inmate allowed to receive only one family visit, according to the statement.

The prison involved would set the date and meeting session after the booking is made by the family member, adding that the booking could be made either through the i-Visit system on the website: www.prison.gov.my, by calling the institution or email or to the relevant institution.

The statement also informed that the public can contact relevant institutions to obtain more information and information on institutions can be found at www.prison.gov.my. - Bernama