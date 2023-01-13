Prison visits by family members allowed on CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: Families of prison inmates, including those placed at the moral rehabilitation centres, special detention centres, and the Henry Gurney School, are allowed to visit for a reunion in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

The Prison Department, in a statement today, said that priority visits are given to Chinese inmates only, which are set on Jan 24 and 25, while the online method of meeting is set on Jan 26 to 28.

“Families who choose the face-to-face method need to comply with the following conditions such as visiting hours from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm.

“They also need to do an RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test (swab/saliva), valid three days after sample collection and not showing symptoms, when arriving at the institution,” read the statement.

In addition, visitors are asked to bring a visit card and identification card to facilitate visitation matters and are not allowed to bring any food or drink for the inmates.

A prison inmate is allowed to receive only one family visit, and only of visitors who make an appointment.

“There are three methods of booking an appointment, namely through the i-Visit system on the website www.prison.gov.my, phone calls and email or letter to the institution concerned,” it said. - Bernama