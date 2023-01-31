Prison warden sent to the gallows for distributing drugs in Sungai Buloh Prison Complex

SHAH ALAM: A prison warden was sentenced to death by the High Court here after finding him guilty of distributing Canabis and methamphetamine weighing 410.07 grams (gram) in the Prison Complex, four years ago.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Md Nor meted out the sentence to Mohd Elmy Arif Hamid, 40, after the defence failed to raise reasonable doubts on the charge brought against the accused.

Mohd Elmy Arif was charged with distributing drugs at the Sungai Buloh Prison Complex at 11am on June 18, 2019, under Section 39B(1)(a) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which provides for the death sentence.

The accused was also found guilty on four other charges of possessing various types of drugs, namely Heroin (4.25g), Monoacetylmorphines (1g), Etilzolam (38.67g) and Clozapine (50.80g) at the same location, time and date.

Four the four offences, the court sentenced the accused to two years jail and three strokes of the rotan for possessing Heroin and one year prison term each for having (Monoacetylmorphines and Etilzolam) plus another six months for (Clozapine).

Nurulhuda Nur’aini ordered the punishment to be served simulteneously from the date of arrest, which was June 18, 2019.

The prosecution had a total of nine witnesses while the defence named three witnesses, including the accused, throughout the trial which started on Aug 24, 2021.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Shahrul Ekhsan Hasim while Mohd Elmy Arif was represented by Zameri Mat Nawang. - Bernama