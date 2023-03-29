Prisoner charged with murdering cellmate

MALACCA: A prisoner was charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his cellmate after being involved in a fight at the Sungai Udang Prison Complex last February.

Mohd Fahrur Radzi Chahat, 34, nodded after the charge against him was read out. However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with intentionally causing the death of an Indonesian, Paidi Atmok Sukar, 47, in a cell at Level 1, Zone A, Sungai Udang Prison Complex Cekal Block at 2.15 pm on Feb 17.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the death sentence. fi convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor J Banusha prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

Majistret Mazana Sinin fixed May 29 for mention of the case pending the post-mortem report. - Bernama