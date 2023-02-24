Prisoner hurt in fight dies in hospital after seven days of treatment

MALACCA: A male prisoner died seven days after receiving treatment at the Malacca Hospital for injuries sustained during an alleged fight with another inmate at the Sungai Udang Prison.

Malacca Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 47-year-old Indonesian was confirmed dead at about 6.28 pm yesterday by the doctor on duty.

“The victim had been treated in the ward since Feb 17 for internal bleeding in the head as well as injuries on the left side of the head, on his left eye and left ear, which were all believed to have been sustained in a fight in the prison room at 2.15 pm that same day.

“The fight was believed to have started after the victim allegedly took the bread meant for the 33-year-old local suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim, who was conscious, was given initial treatment before being taken to the Malacca Hospital.

He added that a post-mortem was carried out at about 3 pm today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama