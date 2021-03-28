Prisoner who escaped from Pengkalan Chepa prison re-arrested

KOTA BHARU: The prisoner who escaped from the Pengkalan Chepa Prison here yesterday, has been re-arrested by the police in Kampung Terbak, Tumpat, at about 5 am today.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said a police team followed the man, who was spotted riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle in the compound of the Kelaboran Mosque in Tumpat.

The suspect was arrested after falling from the motorcycle when it skidded and veered into an irrigation canal, he said in a statement today.

He thanked the local community for providing information which led to the arrest of the suspect in a short time.

The 31-year-old prisoner was believed to have fled by climbing the perimeter fencing at the prison tower at about 10 am yesterday.

The suspect is a remand prisoner for a drug case and was detained at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison since last March 22.- Bernama