Prisons Dept awarded lifetime achievement award in India

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prisons Department has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Craft Awards (ICA) night in New Delhi, India yesterday in recognition for its contributions in the sustainable development of crafts and social engagement.

Prisons director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad, who attended the awards night, said the award was the result of the effort shown by the department’s officers and staff in implementing rehabilitation and skill programmes for inmates, including those related to crafts.

“I am very thankful to the jury for acknowledging the work done by the Prisons Department through this award,” he said in a statement today.

The International Craft Awards was started in 2017 as a tribute to craftspersons, artisans, designers, individuals, institutions, councils, villages, and organisations throughout the world for their outstanding contribution to the craft sector.

It is organised by Craft Village, a social organisation based in New Delhi that is working towards training and promoting crafts, and is a member of the World Crafts Council.

While in India, Nordin also met with New Delhi Prisons director-general Sh. Sandeep Goel at his office and exchanged views on the implementation of prison management in Malaysia and India.

“Rehabilitation programmes and activities implemented here (India) are very similar to those in (Malaysia) where inmates are offered a chance to work outside together with communities,” he added. - Bernama