PETALING JAYA: The Prisons Department has rubbished claims that former police elite force member Azilah Hadri was brought out of the Kajang prison to meet a VVIP.

“Azilah Hadri was never brought out from the Kajang prison in 2019,“ it said in a statement. “In fact, he has not been brought out (of the prison) since April 15, 2015.

“The last time he was brought out was on 15 April, 2015 That is for the matter of attending a hearing in the Sepang magistrate’s court.”

The department said there were no records of Azilah leaving the prison for any reason since then.

“He was visited 34 times by family members and met with lawyers 15 times over the past year. These visits were done in accordance of Regulation 179 of the Prison Rules 2000 as allowed to death-row inmates.

“As such, any statement by any party that Azilah Hadri was brought outside of the Kajang Prison this year to meet a VVIP is completely untrue,” it added.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s principal lawyer, Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, alleged that Azilah had been brought out from death row at the Kajang Prison in February this year to meet with a VVIP.

Shafee claimed that he had “very reliable information” that Azilah had met a “VVIP”, among other individuals, outside the Sungai Buloh prison in February.

“I would not say who that person was or whether the person is a politician,” he said after attending Azilah’s murder case review application at the Federal Court registrar on Tuesday.

Azilah was convicted of the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2015.

On Dec 15, a news portal reported that a Statutory Declaration written by Azilah, claimed that he and another member of the Police Elite Force, namely, Sirul Azhar Umar were instructed to kill Altantuya by Najib.

The details were among the applications filed by Azilah to the Federal Court to review the guilty verdict and the death sentence passed on him.