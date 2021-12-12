Prisons Dept clarifies issue of inmate washing personnel’s vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Prisons issued a clarification today regarding a viral photo of an inmate washing the vehicle of a department personnel, stating that the individual was being trained and part of an inmate rehabilitation programme known as the Banduan Kerja Luar Penjara (BKLP) programme.

The department said in a statement that every inmate were screened using certain physical and mental tests before they were allowed to participate in the programme and were monitored by prison officers.

They are also paid for the work that they do, the department added.

“Most prison institutions offer car wash services and it is open to the public at a reasonable price for quality service.

“Local communities that wish to utilise the services offered are welcome to contact the nearest prison to show their support towards the department’s inmate rehabilitation programme that offers jobs and careers to inmates upon their release,” the statement read.

A screenshot allegedly showing a prisons officer ordering an inmate to wash his car went viral yesterday, drawing severe criticism after many assumed that the inmate was being used for the officer’s personal benefit.

-Bernama