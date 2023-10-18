Prisons Dept invites NGOs to provide counselling services

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prisons Department is encouraging non-governmental organisations to collaborate in providing counseling services to inmates serving drug abuse sentences.

Prisons Deputy Commissioner (Community) Datuk Ibrisam Abdul Rahman said this form of cooperation will help boost mental health facilities within prison institutions.

“I strongly encourage mental health management programmes and psychological awareness initiatives for inmates involved in drug abuse as this will have a huge impact on them,” he said at the Psychology Convention held here today.

He said drug abuse was an issue that required serious attention as it involves behavioural and mental health problems and can cause some to experience hallucinations and violent behaviour.

“Stimulant drugs are mostly associated with mental disorders and can cause addicts to behave irrationally, including experiencing depression, mania, behavioural changes and violence.

“In 2023, a total of 1,574 prisoners were found to have mental problems. Hallucinations, hearing voices, acting aggressively are the effects experienced by drug addicts,” he said.

Ibrisam said the Prisons Department provided mental health care services through various methods, among them counselling sessions by qualified psychologists and prison officers.

Other initiatives include psychological tests and assessments such as “Know Yourself Know Others”, “Depression Anxiety and Stress Scale 21”, “Drug Use Questionnaire”, and the “University of Rhode Island Change Assessment Scale (URICA)”.

He believes that these services (Psychology and Counseling) are very important in correctional institutions such as prisons as they offer inmates a second chance towards becoming responsible citizens and a better future. - Bernama