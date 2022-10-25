Prisons Dept: Viral video of Najib on TV not shot in jail

KUALA LUMPUR: No video recording had been made by any media agency involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in prison, said the Prisons Department in a statement today.

The statement was issued following Najib’s appearance on a television channel that went viral on social media.

According to the department, the video had been recorded earlier by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) in conjunction with the 57th episode of Kembara Keluarga Malaysia, prior to Najib being sent to jail.

“The video shown on TV1 on Oct 24, 2022, is on the history and background of Pekan, Pahang, and is not related to politics,“ it said.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence for misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds amounting to RM42 million. He was also fined RM210 million for the offence.

The 24-minute documentary, Kembara Keluarga Malaysia episode 57, features its host, Jasper Supayah’s visit to the Sultan Abu Bakar Museum, the Sultan Abdullah Mosque Museum and Belibis Cafe in Pekan.

Najib, who is Pekan MP, appeared in the documentary telling the uniqueness and special features of Pekan. - Bernama