Prisons DG: Community rehabilitation more effective for repeated offences

SUNGAI BULOH: The Community Rehabilitation approach will be the main choice of the Malaysian Prisons Department by 2030 to reduce repeated crimes among prisoners, said Prisons Department director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad.

He said the method proves to be 50 times more effective in reducing recidivism than the current imprisonment method.

“By 2030, we (Department of Prisons) will ensure that 2/3 of eligible inmates are given the opportunity to undergo rehabilitation in the community, imprisonment will only be the last correctional option.

“The main option will be given to rehabilitation efforts through strategic integration in the community which currently shows 50 times more effective in reducing the rate of recidivism (repeated crime),“ he said.

He was speaking at the Prisons Department’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Tan Sri Murad Ahmad Hall, Sungai Buloh Prison here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

According to Nordin, the effort is in line with the department’s reform agenda which is being actively implemented.

In the meantime, Nordin also expressed his appreciation to the prime minister for channelling funds amounting to RM50 million through the Budget 2023 to refurbish the quarters of Prison Department staff in the country.

“From the amount, RM12 million will be channelled to repair staff quarters at Sungai Buloh Prison,“ he said. - Bernama