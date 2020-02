GEORGE TOWN: A private clinic in Lebuh Naning here was sealed for not only operating without a valid license but also for selling medical certificates (MC) to the public without conducting any medical examination.

The clinic, which has been operating for the past 16 years, was sealed by the Penang State Health Department’s Private Healthcare Practice Control Branch (CKAPS) at 3pm yesterday.

According to CKAPS source, its Pharmacy Division had carried out an inspection on the clinic in 2018 and issued a warning after finding that it has stocks of expired medicines, as well as an unorganised patient registration system and records.

The source said a follow-up inspection found that the situation remained unchanged after the warning, prompting the State Health Department to revoke the clinic’s operating licence on Dec 10 last year.

The clinic, however, had continued its operation illegally and was still raking a profit by selling MC to the public at RM10 per day.

Penang State Health Director Dr Asmayani Khalib, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the clinic had been sealed and was being investigated under Section 91 (1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998. - Bernama