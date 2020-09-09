Private company pays JPJ RM500,000 in summonses with 70% discount

KUALA LUMPUR: A private company which paid outstanding fines amounting to about RM500,000 was one of the parties benefiting most from the 70% discount offered by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Selangor JPJ Enforcement chief, Mohamad Hafiz Usman said the cleaning company was one of the reasons why JPJ Selangor managed to collect RM1.604 million in outstanding summonses through the offer until Aug 31.

He said the company had used the opportunity to settle its outstanding fines.

“I believe many more will settle their fines, especially at the end of this month which would make JPJ Selangor one of the highest collectors in Malaysia,“ he told reporters after Op Fancy at Batu 9 Toll Plaza, here, last night.

Mohamad Hafiz said the amount collected involved 21,476 summonses and the discount would continue until Sept 30.

He said the offer could be utilised by recipients for all types of JPJ summonses except those involving cases in court.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Hafiz said Op Fancy last night involved 139 officers and personnel from various agencies including JPJ, Royal Malaysia Police, National Anti-Drug Agency, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Royal Malaysian Customs and Department of Environment.

“A total of 662 JPJ summonses have been issued for various offences mostly due to driving without licence or having expired driving licence,“ he said.

He also said in the eight large-scale operations carried out by JPJ Selangor the last month, a total of 4,737 summonses were issued. — Bernama