Private firm employee charged with using fake sick leave

KUALA LUMPUR: An employee at a private company was charged at the Ampang magistrate’s court here today on three counts of using fake sick leave certificates in February and March.

Mohamed Amir Khan Mohamed Yusof, 23, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read before magistrate Haslinda A. Raof.

He was accused to have fraudulently used three documents, namely fake government medical certificates bearing the series numbers AB 765432, AB 765398 and AB 797962.

He was accused of committing the offences at Malaysia Transformer Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, MTM Riverside Pernec Building, Jalan AU3 / 1 Ulu Kelang, Selangor here, on Feb 4, Feb 15 and March 21.

The charge was filed under Section 471 of the Penal Code which is punishable under Section 468 of the same act which imposes a maximum jail term of seven years and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

DPP Raihanah Abd Razak did not propose bail.

However, the accused’s lawyer Kelvinder Singh Sidhu, requested for one on the grounds that his client was the sole breadwinner of his family.

“My client is still unmarried and has family members who depend on him,“ he said.

The court allowed bail at RM9,000 for all charges with one surety and fixed July 5 for mention of the case. - Bernama