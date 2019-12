KUALA LUMPUR: The government wants more private companies in the transport sector to play a role in efforts to improve the country’s transportation system.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the private sector was better equipped to take on the challenge, and given that they also use digital technology extensively, it could drive the development of the country’s digital economy as well.

He said the government would continue to support such efforts and would remain open to suggestions from industry players to improve current policies.

Loke, who earlier launched the Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) and GoCar Malaysia partnership at the KL Sentral here today, said the government is aware that it cannot continue to operate under outmoded policies.

He said the tie-up between ERL and home-grown ride-sharing service GoCar would enhance mobility for travellers given that the partnership offers seamless travel from the major airports KLIA and klia2.

Travellers will be able to pick up their preferred GoCar vehicle at selected ERL stations such as KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan and Salak Tinggi.

The packages available include a return trip (to or from KLIA and klia2) and costs RM101 per person.

To commemorate the new partnership with ERL, GoCar will be offering a 28% discount (redeemable through a promo code issued upon purchase) on any GoCar booking at KL Sentral Station when they purchase the KLIA Ekspres + GoCar Package online.

When asked separately on the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 2 on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd’s (KTMB) loss of RM2.829 billion, Loke said people must understand that it is hard for KTMB, being a public transport provider, to make profits and it needs subsidies from the government.

“KTMB also has to provide services in areas that offer less economic gains, so that also resulted in the accumulated losses since 1992,” he added.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 2 has revealed that among the reasons for KTMB’s losses is due to not being given the freedom to make its own decisions, particularly on the company’s operations and usage of assets.

Loke said he will soon announce an action plan with regards to the matter.