Private food aid organisations committed as ever despite lack of funds

PETALING JAYA: For those who have made it their mission to feed the poor, their work must go on despite having to make tough calls on their operations.

Kembara Soup Kitchen (Kembara) co-founder Chan Yi Lyn said the decision to help the needy remains crucial, although they had to close down their community centre in May due to a lack of funds.

“We try to provide food to orphanages and old folk homes that do not have steady financial support. We haven’t had any income for the past two years, so it was a difficult decision to make when we were forced to shut down out community centre,” she said.

She added that Kembara currently focuses on six homes that house orphans or senior citizens, and there are plans to expand its base in Sabah.

It has also ventured into preparation of meals known as “retort food”, that are ready-to-eat and suitable for distribution during disasters.

The meals undergo a “retort process”, which is similar to the preparation of canned food. Instead of cans, the food is packed in soft aluminium pouches, complete with disposable cutlery.

Chan said the packs, called “Hero Meal” cost RM6 to RM8 each, adding that a total of 15 cartons, containing 300 servings, have been shipped to Baling in Kedah for flood evacuees.

During the movement control order period, Kembara distributed an average of 25,000 packs of groceries a day.

“Each pack cost RM40 to RM50. We were lucky that funding was available then, but it has since slowed down.”

kEATchen chief operating officer Ivan Chan, who started a food bank in June last year in Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Selangor, has three focus groups – special needs individuals, senior citizens and single parents.

“We had to take stock in November last year and start to individually meet the recipients to match their needs. Since then, we have been supporting over 40 families in Petaling Jaya weekly by providing them basic essentials, including adult diapers that cost RM6 each.

“We also provide them with an essential package weekly, which costs between RM150 and RM200 each, containing rice, sugar, tea, coffee and other items,” he said.

Now known as Aspirasi Kitchen, he said he still receives about 20 queries through WhatsApp or calls daily.

“However, we are unable to meet all the requests. So, we refer them to other non-governmental organisations, which would provide the necessary aid.”

Ivan said while there were instances when he could not help the callers with food aid, he has managed to assist some of them find employment through his network.

“We believe that if you are healthy, then you can work.

“Those who wish to learn a new skill such as being an air-condition technician can earn a starting salary of RM2,000 a month. They only need the initiative to do it,” he added.