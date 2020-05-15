Private hospital investigated for increasing price of masks

PUTRAJAYA: A private hospital in Kuala Lumpur is being investigated for allegedly increasing the price of three-ply masks for patients receiving treatment.

Director of Enforcement in the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the investigation follows a complaint from a member of the public who was charged RM201.60 for 18 pieces of three-ply masks used by the nurses to treat him.

“The price is high, equivalent to RM11.20 each, compared to the ceiling price set at RM1.50 per piece,” he said in a statement today.

The investigation found documents relating to the transaction, including masks, which have been confiscated from the hospital.

The case is being investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for an offence under Section 11 of selling or offering to sell controlled items (masks) at a price exceeding the set ceiling price, and Section 14 for profiteering by selling or offering to sell the goods (masks).

Iskandar stressed that the KDNHEP was serious in ensuring that the supply of masks can be obtained at prices not exceeding the set ceiling price.

He also urged the public to provide the KPDNHEP with information by reporting suspicious activities through the hotline 1-800-886-800 or 03-8882 6088/ 6245 at the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) or e-mail to ttp://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my. — Bernama